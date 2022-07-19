Liz Truss gets surge in support from Tory MPs as Kemi Badenoch eliminated

Truss picks up 15 votes, trails Penny Mordaunt by six votes, in big to face Rishi Sunak in leadership election run-off
Liz Truss gets surge in support from Tory MPs as Kemi Badenoch eliminated
Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 15:11
Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Liz Truss received a surge in support as she battles it out against Penny Mordaunt to face Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership election run-off after Kemi Badenoch was eliminated.

Ms Truss picked up 15 votes to command the support of 86 Tory MPs in the penultimate ballot, as the right of the party appears to be coalescing around her in the race for No 10.

Ms Mordaunt increased her share by 10 to sit on 92, while Mr Sunak gained an extra three votes to put him in 118, just shy of the number effectively guaranteeing him entry to the final phase.

Ms Badenoch came last in the ballot on 59 votes, with Ms Truss believed to be more likely to pick up a significant number of those votes than Ms Mordaunt during the next ballot to be held on Wednesday.

More in this section

Scientist in protective white coat, mask and gloves analyzes a virus or bacteria sample in a laboratory with vials, glass flasks Covid triples across Europe and hospital admissions double, says WHO
Iran Turkey Vladimir Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran and Turkey
Fashion For Relief Gala - Red Carpet - London Greek Church writes to archbishop who baptised children of same-sex celebrities
ToriesPlace: UK
South Africa Teens Nightclub Deaths

Methanol found in blood of teenagers who died in South African tavern

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices