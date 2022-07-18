France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe
Firefighters near Landiras, south-western France (SDIS 33 via AP)
Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 09:33
AP Reporters

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe.

With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the flames.

A wildfire near Landiras, south-western France (SDIS 33 via AP)

Three additional water-bombing planes were joining six others already making repeated runs over the flames and dense clouds of smoke, the French interior ministry said.

It added that more than 200 reinforcements were also being added to the 1,500-strong force of firefighters battling night and day to contain the blazes which are devastating the Gironde region’s tinder-dry pine forests and sending burning embers into the air, spreading the flames even further.

More in this section

India President Election Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President
Texas School Shooting Report ‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim
HeatwavePlace: International
Men lower the coffin of a four-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack , during a funeral ceremony in Vinnytsia, Ukraine (AP)

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices