Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death
The amusement park, Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, will be closed until Monday (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 13:55
Associated Press Reporter

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails.

A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.

“There is no doubt that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Tivoli Friheden amusement park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.

Manager of Tivoli Friheden amusement park Henrik Ragborg Olsen said the ride will be scrapped (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Mr Ragborg Olsen told the paper on Thursday that “the rear two seats” of Cobraen were hanging “under the wagon train”.

The rollercoaster is 25m (82ft) high and the wagons have a top speed of 70kph (44mph), according to the Tivoli Friheden website.

In 2008, four people were slightly injured when the same rollercoaster broke down, only days after it had been inaugurated.

The amusement park, which will remain closed until Monday, is located in the southern part of Aarhus, 97 miles north west of Copenhagen.

More in this section

Ashley Cole file photo Ashley Cole: Terror on my children’s faces during robbery will never leave me
Iraq Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric
10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France 10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
parkPlace: International
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

  • 13
  • 17
  • 22
  • 24
  • 29
  • 38
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices