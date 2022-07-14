Japanese PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

Japanese PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)
Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 11:31
Associated Press Reporter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.

Mr Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate.

Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Mr Abe.

A portrait of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the residence of Japan’s ambassador to France in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool)

A suspect was arrested at the spot and is being detained for questioning.

Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumoured link between Mr Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

