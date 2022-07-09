Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid launch separate Tory party leadership bids

The pair spelled out their economic plans in separate interviews
Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid launch separate Tory party leadership bids

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 22:22
Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent

Former UK health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.

It comes after two serving UK cabinet ministers, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job within an hour of one another.

Declaring their candidacies in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid both said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April, but reduce the rate to 15%.

Mr Zahawi, Rishi Sunak’s successor, had said earlier this week that “everything is on the table” when questioned over the tax rise.

The leadership contenders’ timescales for the change are different, with Mr Hunt slashing the tax to 15p in his first autumn Budget, while Mr Javid would set a “glide path”.

Mr Javid also said he would scrap the British Government’s controversial national insurance hike, bring forward the planned 1p income tax cut to next year, and introduce a further “significant” temporary reduction on fuel duty.

The pair spelled out their economic plans in separate interviews with the newspaper.

Read More

Nadhim Zahawi announces ambition to be next UK prime minister

More in this section

Shinzo Abe's killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy Shinzo Abe's killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy
Germany Techno Parade Techno party featuring Love Parade founder hits Berlin’s streets
Downing Street turmoil Nadhim Zahawi announces ambition to be next UK prime minister
ToriesPlace: UK
<p>Protesters sit and walk around after storming at the Sri Lankan president’s office in Colombo (AP)</p>

Sri Lanka’s President and PM to resign after tumultuous protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices