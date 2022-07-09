Two gored in third bull run of San Fermin Festival

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 08:12
Associated Press

Two men have been gored during the third bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

They were both injured in the leg by a bull horn, and seven people in total required hospital treatment following the latest running of the bulls on Saturday.

People run in the street with fighting bulls during the ‘running of the bulls’ at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

They were the first gorings of this year’s festival.

Thousands of runners, most wearing the traditional white T-shirt and trousers with a red sash and neckerchief, scampered to avoid the charging animals. Many ended up piled on top of each other in the narrow cobblestone streets of the course.

The incredibly popular festival, which was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

The annual event attracts thousands of spectators (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Saturday’s bull run was the third of eight scheduled this year.

The six bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights by professional bullfighters later in the day.

