Boris Johnson’s most memorable quotes during his career

Boris Johnson’s volatile tenure as prime minister will come to an end after months of being dogged by lockdown breach allegations and scandals over the behaviour of Conservative MPs.

During his career in both journalism and politics, he has become known for his colourful language that has often attracted criticism and caused controversy.

Here are some of his most best, worst and most notorious quotes spanning more than two decades:

As an MP and journalist

– “Labour’s appalling agenda, encouraging the teaching of homosexuality in schools, and all the rest of it” – writing in the Spectator when he was editor in April 2000.

– “It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies” – writing in a Daily Telegraph column in 2002.

– “I don’t see why people are so snooty about Channel Five. It has some respectable documentaries about the Second World War. It also devotes considerable airtime to investigations into lap-dancing, and other related and vital subjects” – writing in the Daily Telegraph, again in 2002.

– “My chances of being PM are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive” – in answer to The Independent’s readers’ questions when he was shadow arts secretary in June 2004.

– “I think I was once given cocaine but I sneezed so it didn’t go up my nose. In fact, it may have been icing sugar” – in an appearance on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You in 2005.

File picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

– “For 10 years we in the Tory party have become used to Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and chief-killing, and so it is with a happy amazement that we watch as the madness engulfs the Labour Party” – writing in the Daily Telegraph in 2006.

– “As I write these words, Gordon Brown is still holed up in Downing Street. He is like some illegal settler in the Sinai desert, lashing himself to the radiator, or like David Brent haunting The Office in that excruciating episode when he refuses to acknowledge that he has been sacked. Isn’t there someone — the Queen’s Private Secretary, the nice policeman on the door of No 10 – whose job it is to tell him that the game is up?” – In the Daily Telegraph on 10 May 2010 taking aim at the then prime minister following his election defeat

– “It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes” – writing about Muslim women who wear burkas in an August 2015 Daily Telegraph column

– “Despite looking a bit like Dobby the House Elf, he is a ruthless and manipulative tyrant” – writing about Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Daily Telegraph in December 2015.

As mayor of London

– “Other nations, the French, looked at a dining table and saw an opportunity to have dinner. We looked at a dining table and saw an opportunity to play wiff waff” – claiming Britain historically invented ping pong before China during an August 2008 speech on London hosting the 2020 Olympic Games.

– “My speaking style was criticised by no less an authority than Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was a low moment to have my rhetorical skills denounced by a monosyllabic Austrian cyborg” – during a speech at the Conservative Conference in September 2008 after a clip emerged in which the movie star could be heard saying Mr Johnson was “fumbling”.

– “Are you saying they don’t have the guts to put questions to me? Great supine protoplasmic invertebrate jellies” – to London Assembly members after they voted against grilling him over planned budget decisions in February 2013.

File picture: Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP, File

– “I don’t know what a pint of milk costs. So what?” – in an interview with Jeremy Paxman in September 2013.

– “The part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender” – writing in The Sun in April 2016 about Barack Obama after the US president came out in favour of the EU Remain campaign.

– “My policy on cake is pro having it and pro eating it” – speaking during the Brexit campaign in March 2016.

As foreign secretary

– “The only reason I wouldn’t go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump” – speaking in December 2017 in response to comments made by the then-Republican presidential candidate about London being dangerous due to the number of Muslims.

As prime minister

File picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

– “I know he’s worried about free trade deals with America but there’s only one chlorinated chicken that I can see in this House and he’s on that bench” – speaking about then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs in September 2019.

– “This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain” – his New Year’s Day message on Twitter on January 1 2020.

– “I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands” – during a press conference about coronavirus on March 3 2020.

– “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home” – announcing lockdown on March 23 2020.

– “The Leader of the Opposition has more flip-flops than Bournemouth beach” – attacking Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on July 22 2020.

– “The one thing I object to in this whole farrago of nonsense is I love John Lewis” – Responding to an interview question about reports that his then fiancee Carrie Symonds’ friends called the No. 10 flat a “John Lewis nightmare” in April 2021, when he was facing allegations that he had solicited donations to cover almost £60,000 worth of works to the residence.

– “I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, and about our culture, and we stopped this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness” – speaking in August 2021 about the decision to remove lyrics from Land Of Hope And Glory or Rule, Britannia, as is traditionally sung at the end of the Last Night Of The Proms.

– “You’ve got to know what everyone else is talking about. Otherwise, you’re going to be gossiped about and you’re going to lose out” – speaking about returning to the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2021.

– “Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on new mass transit systems” – speaking after he lost his place during a keynote speech to the Confederation of British Industry in November 2021.

– “Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that… was not a work event, and as I said in the House of Commons when I went out into that garden I thought that I was attending a work event” – Denying allegations in January 2022 he was aware an event held at No. 10 was a drinks party that breached lockdown restrictions.

– “I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray’s report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do” – Apologising to MPs in the House of Commons following the publication of the full Sue Gray report in May 2022.

– “I was sorry to receive your letter of resignation yesterday. I want to thank you for your service. When we spoke on Monday, you said that you were content to remain until the end of the year. So your letter came as a surprise” – Responding to Christopher Geidt in a letter in June 2022 following his resignation as his ethics adviser.

– “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power” – Acknowledging in June 2022 it was a mistake to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite claims being lodged against him.

– “The job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that’s what I’m going to do” – To MPs in the Commons on July 6 as the ministerial exodus continued