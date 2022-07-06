Officials: Heavy rain leaves 17 dead over three days in Pakistan

Officials: Heavy rain leaves 17 dead over three days in Pakistan
Boys wade through a flooded area on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan (Arshad Butt/AP)
Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 13:02
Associated Press reporters

Three days of monsoon rain have left at least 17 people dead and damaged dozens of homes across south-west Pakistan, officials said.

Streets and homes were flooded in various parts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, the provincial disaster management agency said.

Rain has inundated areas across Pakistan, disrupting normal life.

Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, told a press conference in the capital of Islamabad that 77 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June.

People salvage usable items from their house that was damaged by heavy rain on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan (Arshad Butt/AP)

She said 39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Baluchistan during that period.

Naseer Nasar, a spokesman at the Baluchistan disaster management agency, told The Associated Press 50 people have been hurt in rain-related incidents in the province since June.

He said rescuers are transporting people to safer places away from floods and rain-hit areas.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning.

The season runs from July until September.

More in this section

Spain Running of the Bulls In pictures: Pamplona’s famous bull-run festival back after two-year hiatus
Russia Ukraine War Seven killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
Saudi Hajj Saudi Arabia expecting one million in largest hajj since pandemic
monsoonPlace: International
Broken walls are seen at the Kuje maximum prison in Abuja after a rebel attack (Chinedu Asadu/AP)

Six hundred inmates escape after jihadis attack jail in Nigeria’s capital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices