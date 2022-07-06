EU chief says bloc must prepare for complete cut-off of Russian gas

EU chief says bloc must prepare for complete cut-off of Russian gas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 08:54
AP Reporters

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is moving away from Kremlin-controlled deliveries – but Ms von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc needs to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.

“We also need to prepare now for further disruption of gas supply and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply,” Ms von der Leyen told the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France.

Read More

G20 foreign ministers’ meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

More in this section

Cabinet Meeting Johnson on brink as resignations from his Government continue
Mexican navy sets hooks for illegal nets in bid to help vaquita porpoise Mexican navy sets hooks for illegal nets in bid to help vaquita porpoise
California Wildfires Fresh evacuations for communities near California forest fire
gas#UkrainePlace: International
Mohammad Barkindo (Houston Chronicle via AP)

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo has died, officials say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices