Five dead in shooting at Chicago July 4 parade

Empty chairs on the pavement after spectators fled (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)
Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 18:49
Kathleen Foody, Associated Press

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospital after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10am local time.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospital.

It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 admitted to hospital.

The police said authorities were still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

A spectator runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade in a suburb of Chicago (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

