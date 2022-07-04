Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

A helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/AP)
Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 07:16
Zen Soo, Associated Press

A fourth crew member has been rescued after a typhoon sunk an engineering vessel earlier this week, according to Chinese state media.

The crew member’s situation is stable and rescue work is still ongoing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The latest rescued crew was part of a 30-strong crew on board the Fujing 001, a China-registered floating crane, that was involved in building several offshore wind farms, according to local media reports.

A cargo ship broken in half in the South China Sea (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/AP)

The vessel snapped into two and sank on Saturday during the tropical storm Chaba, which had maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 kilometres (68 miles) per hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong province and Hong Kong.

The accident involving Fujing 001 occurred about 300 kilometres (180 miles) south of Hong Kong.

As of Monday, 26 other crew members are missing and search and rescue operations are still underway.

Hong Kong authorities had dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, but said that chances of rescuing the other crew alive were “slim”.

shipPlace: International
