Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)
Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 19:32
Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Barbara Surk, Associated Press

A French court has found 19 men guilty of terrorism-related charges for the so-called Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.

The deadliest peacetime attacks in French history killed 130 people.

Candles and flowers opposite the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries was rendering the verdict in a courthouse surrounded by unprecedented security, wrapping up a nine-month trial.

The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.

More in this section

WHO Chief Appointed US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
Migrant Deaths ‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
Russia Ukraine War Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
AttacksPlace: International
Pope Francis, greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Divisione Produzione Fotografica/PA)

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices