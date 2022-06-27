One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine

One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine
This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic, Monday June 27, 2022. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. (Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office via AP)
Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 10:34
Associated Press reporters

A high-speed train has collided with an engine in a station in the north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino train departed for Prague.

The driver of the train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured.

It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office said the train was on the wrong line, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

More in this section

Afghanistan Earthquake Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155
Turkey Pride March LGBTQ activists detained during Istanbul Pride march being released
Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter
trainPlace: International
(Susan Walsh/AP)

G7 leaders confer with Zelensky as they prepare new aid for Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices