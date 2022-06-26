G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 15:02
David Hughes, PA Political Editor in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany.

The British Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt.

As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, where the G7 leaders were meeting, Mr Johnson questioned whether they should keep their suit jackets on.

Warming to his theme, he then added “shall we take our clothes off?”, suggesting “we all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin”.

G7 leaders gathered at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Trudeau joined in, referring to a “bare-chested horseback ride” – Mr Putin was pictured shirtless riding a horse in 2009.

Mr Johnson then said: “We’ve got to show our pecs.”

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

