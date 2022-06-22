Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister says economy has collapsed

Women wait in a queue to buy fuel in Colombo (AP)
Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 09:45
Krishnan Francis, AP

Sri Lanka’s prime minister has said its debt-laden economy has “collapsed” after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Sri Lanka’s parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed.”

Mr Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilising the economy.

He said Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation.

He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around, and warned that “we are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom”.

