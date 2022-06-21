Fire breaks out at high-rise block in west London

The building is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower, right, where 72 people died following a blaze in 2017 (fabtic_ltd/PA)
Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 11:08
PA Reporter

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a high-rise block in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were at the scene in Queensdale Crescent.

London Ambulance Service said it was treating “a number of patients” at the scene.

The brigade said half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building was on fire, and added that the person who reported it sent live stream videos of the flames to the brigade’s 999 call centre.

The incident was reported at 9.23am on Tuesday and the cause remains unknown.

In a statement on Twitter, the ambulance service said: “London Ambulance Service is responding to a fire in Queensdale Crescent, W11, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.

“We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients.”

The building is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower where 72 people died following a blaze in 2017.

