European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine

The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.
European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the end of a press conference at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:23
Associated Press reporters

The executive arm of the European Union has recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status to join the 27-nation bloc.

The promise of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent holds deep symbolism for the nation at war, but it is only the first step in a process that could take decades.

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy.

The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.

Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine’s candidate status, but the process is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

More in this section

Autumn weather Sep 5th 2021 UK to sizzle in scorching 34C on hottest day of the year
Julian Assange extradition Extradition of Julian Assange from Britain to the US is approved 
Zmiinyi Island, Snake Island, Black Sea, Odessa, Ukraine, Eastern Europe Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea
#Ukraine
Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra (Eurovision/PA)

UK in talks to host Eurovision 2023 instead of Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices