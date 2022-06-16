Murder suspect dad: 'If I can’t have them neither can you’

Murder suspect dad: 'If I can’t have them neither can you’

This booking photo provided by the Office of the States Attorney of Lake County, Illinois, shows Jason Karels on Monday, June 13, 2022. Karels faces three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths Monday of his three young children. (Office of the States Attorney of Lake County, Illinois via AP)

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 20:52
AP News reporter

A suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you,” prosecutors said Wednesday.

The note was mentioned during a bond hearing for Jason E. Karels, 35, of Round Lake Beach, who faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths Monday of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels.

Officers sent to his home to check on the children’s welfare found the note, prosecutors said.

Jason Karels appeared before Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak and was ordered held on a $10 million bond. It was not immediately known if Karels had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office will seek to hold Karels without the possibility of cash bond, and that motion will be heard in court on July 13, prosecutor Jeff Fackham said.

Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Monday at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet, Round Lake Beach police Chief Gilbert Rivera said at a news conference Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Karels was hospitalized after the crash but has since been released, prosecutors said.

Rivera said the parents shared custody of the children but did not live together. Rivera said he did not know their marital status.

After the crash in Joliet, Karels told first responders he was responsible for his children’s deaths and had attempted to kill himself before fleeing the home, Rivera said. Officers found the man’s blood in the house from his attempts to hurt himself, Rivera said.

More in this section

Technology summit in Dublin Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
Michael Avenatti-California Plea Ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud and tax charges
Niger French Drone Strike French drone strikes leave almost 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger
Capitol Riot Investigation The Targets

Plan for Pence to reject election result ‘was nuts’, Capitol riot hearing told

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices