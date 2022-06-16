French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger
The French military successfully used drones in the attack on the Islamist extremists (Malaury Buis/EMA/DICOD via AP, File)
Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:09
Dalatou Mamane, Associated Press

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region, named Operation Barkhane.

“Intelligence obtained from Nigerien units in contact with the column confirmed that the motorcycles belonged to an armed terrorist group moving between Burkina Faso and Niger,” Barkhane said in the statement.

“In close coordination with Niger’s Armed Forces, the Barkhane force conducted several strikes against the column. Nearly 40 terrorists were neutralised.”

More in this section

Lebanon Hariri Tribunal Absent Hezbollah members sentenced to life terms for killing former Lebanese PM
Oxford Street Stores Stock McDonald’s to pay France €1.2bn in tax fraud case
Kevin Spacey court case Kevin Spacey free to return to US after court appearance in London
FrancePlace: International
The La Ferrari model was the company’s first hybrid model (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

Four out of five new Ferraris to be electric or hybrid by 2030, carmaker says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices