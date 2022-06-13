Divers find backpack and laptop in remote Amazon where Dom Phillips vanished

Brazil firefighters say divers have found a backpack and laptop in a remote part of the Amazon where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing a week ago.

The backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded.