Senate negotiators announce outline of gun violence agreement in US
Thousands of schoolbooks and broken pencils, representing children killed by gun violence in the US, laid out near The Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP)
Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 17:28
Alan Fram, Associated Press

Senate negotiators have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in the US.

The proposal represents a modest breakthrough, offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.

The framework falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. But if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, fades.

US president Joe Biden said the framework reflected ‘important steps in the right direction’ (Evan Vucci/AP)

The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under the age of 21 available when they undergo background checks.

The suspects who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at a primary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.

The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programmes.

And it would take other steps, including requiring more people who sell guns to obtain federal dealers’ licences, which means they would have to conduct background checks on purchasers.

Mr Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades”.

Given the bipartisan support, “there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House”, he said.

<p>Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo</p>

Ukraine: No pardon for British and Moroccan men sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says

READ NOW

