US judge dismisses rape allegation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

A Nevada woman has lost her US court bid to force football star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay her millions of dollars more than the 375,000 dollars (£302,000) in hush money she received after alleging that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late on Friday to punish the woman’s lawyer over bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.
Manchester United and Portugal player Ronaldo’s legal team does not dispute that the two had sex, but maintains the encounter was consensual, and a confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.