Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US

Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US
Average petrol prices in the US have surged to $5 a gallon (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 09:52
Associated Press

The average price for a gallon of petrol in America has topped 5 US dollars (£4.05) for the first time ever.

Car club AAA said while the average price on Saturday is 5 dollars, motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents (15p) in the past week, and it is up 1.93 US dollars (£1.56) from this time last year.

The average price of a litre of unleaded in the UK on Thursday was £183.2p, which is about £8.25 a gallon (10.16 US dollars).

Prices have crept up 19 cents (15p) in the past week alone in the US (PA)

There are several reasons for the surge in prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day at the end of May, so demand is up.

Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine.

In addition, there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

(PA Graphics)

The combined result is seeing the cost of filling up surging, draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at 6.43 US dollars (£5.33), according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at 4.52 US dollars (£3.66).

While this is the first time the average price has broken the 5 dollar barrier, it is still not a record when inflation is taken into account.

Gas peaked at 4.11 US dollars (£3.33) a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about 5.40 US dollars (£4.38) a gallon today.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Kyiv's Sad Summer Uneasy peace settles on Kyiv as war rages elsewhere
Shooting Maryland Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues
Bolivia Jailed President Ex-Bolivian interim president jailed over assumption of office
fuelPlace: International
<p>(Flora Thompson/PA)</p>

What are the plans to fly migrants seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda?

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 8
  • 30
  • 35
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices