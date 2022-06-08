Arizona executes inmate over 1984 killing of eight-year-old girl

Frank Atwood (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP)
Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 18:42
Jonathan J Cooper, Associated Press

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an eight-year-old girl has been executed.

It was the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

The Arizona state prison in Florence (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Vicki went missing months earlier after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox.

The execution of Clarence Dixon last month ended Arizona’s halt to executions that was blamed on the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution in the state was botched.

