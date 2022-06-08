Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein facing London indecent assault charges

Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein facing London indecent assault charges

Harvey Weinstein (John Stillwell/PA)

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 14:59
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday that it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old following a review of evidence gathered by the force.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

WeinsteinPlace: UK
