English football fans in Germany arrested for making Nazi salutes and insulting police

Four others were arrested for incidents including insulting police officers and urinating in the street
English football fans in Germany arrested for making Nazi salutes and insulting police

England football fans gather outside Kilians Irish Pub in Frauenplatz square in Munich. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 15:21
Ryan Hooper, PA Chief Reporter, in Munich

England football fans in Munich have been arrested for making Nazi salutes and for damaging a hotel room ahead of the Nations League tie with Germany on Tuesday evening, local police said.

Eight England fans were arrested on Monday, largely in the downtown area of Munich, despite insisting they were determined to repair their damaged reputation, particularly in light of the unsavoury scenes at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

Three of them were arrested for making Nazi salutes while police said another fan caused an estimated €2,000 damage after he let off a flare inside his hotel room.

Four others were arrested for incidents including insulting police officers and urinating in the street.

England football fans singing about striker Harry Kane outside Kilians Irish Pub in Frauenplatz square in Munich (Yui Mok/PA)

Many of the troublemakers were dealt with by being ordered to pay a security deposit of around €200 – the local equivalent of an on-the-spot fine – while two who were unable to pay the money were brought before a district judge.

Some bars in the city closed early on Monday after becoming overwhelmed by the number of customers as large groups of fans wearing England replica shirts and carrying flags sang in the warm German sunshine.

Other pubs did not open at all on Tuesday after reports of incidents getting out of hand among some supporters.

Police were called to one “brawl” on Monday, reported to have involved 30 to 50 England fans, but said it had dispersed by the time armed officers arrived on the scene.

There are fears of further clashes later on Tuesday after some England fans bought tickets in the German-supporting section of the Allianz Arena.

England manager Gareth Southgate called on supporters to behave ahead of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

A Munich police spokesman said that police would only be able to stop England fans going in the “home” end if there was an expectation they may cause trouble.

He said that 700 police officers had been deployed to deal with the influx of England fans to the city since Saturday, considerably more than would be working for a Bayern Munich football match.

It comes after a plea from England manager Gareth Southgate for fans to behave.

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘very happy’ Boris Johnson survived no confidence vote
Netherlands Trial Trial resumes of suspects in killing of Dutch crime reporter
Downing Street partygate Tory rebels continue calls for Johnson’s resignation after confidence vote
EnglandFansPlace: UK
Russia Ukraine War

Russia deploys more troops and claims progress in east Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices