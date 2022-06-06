Boris Johnson faces no confidence vote by Tory MPs

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm
Boris Johnson faces no confidence vote by Tory MPs

A steady stream of Tory MPs have publicly called for Boris Johnson to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray's report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 08:25
PA

Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs amid anger across the party at the disclosures over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed in a statement that he has now received the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger a vote.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

It comes after a steady stream of Tory MPs called publicly for the British Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

In order to oust the Prime Minister however the rebels will need 180 MPs, and allies of Mr Johnson made clear he was determined to fight to stay on.

Speaking shortly after Mr Brady made his announcement, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News: “If there is (a vote) the Prime Minister will stand and fight his corner with a very, very strong case.”

More in this section

Canada Hoggard Conviction Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault
Russia Putin Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Koreas Tensions US and South Korea fire missiles into sea, matching North Korea’s launches
A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Jeremias Gonzalez/Ap)

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices