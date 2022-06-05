Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting in Philadelphia (Michael Perez/AP/PA)
Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 14:05
Associated Press Reporter

Three people have died and a further 11 are injured after gunfire erupted in one of Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts on Saturday night.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30ft away but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Mr Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” he added.

Three people died in the shooting (Michael Perez/AP/PA)

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

Mr Pace said police were asking business owners to review video from surveillance cameras.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area. South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

