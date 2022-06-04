Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of British tour dates

The actor was seen waving to cheering crowds as he exited the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night
Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of British tour dates
Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 07:18
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans in Glasgow as he ended a week of performances following victory in his US defamation lawsuit.

Depp took to a British stage with Jeff Beck for the fifth time this week, having recently played in Sheffield, London and Gateshead.

The actor was seen waving to cheering crowds as he exited the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night.

The actor has spent five nights this week onstage with musician Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

It comes after Depp sued former partner Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

Following the high-profile trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which lasted a total of six weeks, jurors found in favour of Depp on Wednesday.

Shortly after the verdict, the actor was seen greeting fans and drinking in a pub with musician Sam Fender in Newcastle.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told US news show Today her client intended to appeal the case’s outcome.

Read More

Edel Coffey: Hard to know who to feel more sorry for in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

More in this section

Capitol Riot Contempt Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted for not helping Capitol riot inquiry
Russia Ukraine War Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities
Platinum Jubilee Harry and Meghan back with royals, but relegated at Queen’s Jubilee service
DeppPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
A woman runs from a house that’s on fire after shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Russia consolidates gains in territory seized from Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

  • 5
  • 15
  • 20
  • 37
  • 41
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices