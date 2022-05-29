Pope names 21 new cardinals

Pope names 21 new cardinals
(Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 12:02
Associated Press reporters

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer.

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’s determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic Church.

Members of the public listen to Pope Francis’s Regina Coeli noon prayer in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St Peter’s Square. At least 16 of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.

The Pope said he will conduct the consistory, as the ceremony to elevate churchmen to cardinal’s rank is known, on August 27.

Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, while three are prelates who currently hold top positions at the Vatican.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments
Visit to holy site by far-right Israeli politician sparks Jerusalem unrest Visit to holy site by far-right Israeli politician sparks Jerusalem unrest
Virus Outbreak China Beijing and Shanghai ease Covid restrictions as outbreaks fade
CardinalsPlace: International
The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital Khartoum to denounce an October military coup (Marwan Ali/AP)

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices