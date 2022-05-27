'They were doing nothing' - Texas police criticised for actions during elementary school shooting

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said on Friday.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday’s attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” Mr McCraw said.

"If I thought it would help I would apologise."

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”

US Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, Mr McCraw said.

The confirmed delayed response raises even more questions as to why Ramos was able to enter the school and stay there for so long before he was engaged by the agents.

Ramos crashed his car close to the school at about 11.30am local time, before entering the building a short time later.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. File Picture: Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP

The door to the classroom in which he barricaded himself was not breached until 12.51pm.

'They were just standing outside the fence'

At least four 911 calls were made from children within the school during this time period.

In the wake of the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the "quick" and "valiant response of vigilant local officials" who, he said, had engaged the gunman before he entered the school.

Witnesses say police were hesitant to confront the killer. Footage online from the early minutes of the attack shows family members and members of the public urging police to storm the building.

"The police were doing nothing," Angeli Rose Gomez, who has two children in Robb Elementary school, told the Wall Street Journal.

"They were just standing outside the fence. They weren't going in there or running anywhere."