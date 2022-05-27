'They were doing nothing' - Texas police criticised for actions during elementary school shooting

Law enforcement officials have offered conflicting accounts of their actions during the shooting which killed 19 children and two teachers
'They were doing nothing' - Texas police criticised for actions during elementary school shooting

People march along a local street at the end of a vigil to stand in solidarity with the Uvalde, Texas, families and demand an end to gun violence on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 18:45
Associated Press Reporters and Steven Heaney

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said on Friday.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday’s attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” Mr McCraw said.

"If I thought it would help I would apologise."

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”

US Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, Mr McCraw said.

The confirmed delayed response raises even more questions as to why Ramos was able to enter the school and stay there for so long before he was engaged by the agents.

Ramos crashed his car close to the school at about 11.30am local time, before entering the building a short time later. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. File Picture: Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP
Texas Governor Greg Abbott. File Picture: Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP

The door to the classroom in which he barricaded himself was not breached until 12.51pm.

'They were just standing outside the fence'

At least four 911 calls were made from children within the school during this time period. 

In the wake of the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the "quick" and "valiant response of vigilant local officials" who, he said, had engaged the gunman before he entered the school.

Witnesses say police were hesitant to confront the killer. Footage online from the early minutes of the attack shows family members and members of the public urging police to storm the building.

"The police were doing nothing," Angeli Rose Gomez, who has two children in Robb Elementary school, told the Wall Street Journal. 

"They were just standing outside the fence. They weren't going in there or running anywhere."

Read More

'Forgive me, forgive my son' - Parents of Texas elementary school shooter give first interviews

More in this section

Depp Heard Lawsuit Amber Heard’s abuse claims a ‘profound cruelty’ to real survivors, court hears
Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson to change ministerial code to avoid need for resignations over breaches
Boris Johnson visit to Darlington Boris Johnson insists he’ll survive, as Tory MP resigns over ‘toxic culture’
school#US Gun ViolencePlace: InternationalPlace: Texas
<p>Police officers stand near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: Chandan Khanna Photo AFP via Getty Images</p>

'Forgive me, forgive my son' - Parents of Texas elementary school shooter give first interviews

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

  • 9
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices