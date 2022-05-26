Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters final days 

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her
Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 14:07

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 23 on Thursday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 23 of the trial live below:

