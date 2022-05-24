14 students and one teacher dead after shooting at elementary school in Texas

At a press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the gunman was an 18-year-old male who lived in the area
A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 22:04
Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills (Associated Press) and Steven Heaney

Fifteen people, many of them children, have died after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

During a press conference, Mr Abbott said the gunman was an 18-year-old male who lived in the area. 

Mr Abbott said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, “shot and killed incomprehensibly 14 students and killed the teacher” at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde.

“The shooter, he himself is deceased, and it is believed responding officers killed him.”

He also said the gunman had been armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Law enforcement officials are now understood to be trying to establish what connection, if any, the shooter may have had to the school. 

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Uvalde is situated roughly 133km from San Antonio, America's seventh largest city.

The number of people injured in the shooting, and the severity of their injures, is not yet known.

US President Joe Biden's Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Mr Biden had been briefed on the shooting. 

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available,” she tweeted. 

Mr Biden was aboard Air Force One returning from a trip to Asia when the shooting happened.

He is expected to hold a press conference on the matter upon his return to Washington.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrolment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school on Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

The district said the city’s civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

The shooting in Uvalde comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

