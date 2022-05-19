Woman who penned 'How to Murder Your Husband' essay accused of fatally shooting husband

A novelist who wrote an essay titled 'How to Murder Your Husband' has gone on trial in the US — accused of fatally shooting her husband.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018 and is facing a murder charge relating to the death of Daniel Brophy, 63.

Mr Brophy, a chef, was killed as he prepared for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.

Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who, years before her husband’s death, penned an essay titled 'How to Murder Your Husband'.

Mr Brophy’s death remained a mystery until his wife’s arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect.

Multnomah County senior deputy district attorney Shawn Overstreet has told jurors Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4m (€1.3m) insurance policy.

Lead defence attorney Lisa Maxfield has said Ms Brophy and her finances both deteriorated after Mr Brophy’s death, far from the prosecution’s claim that she profited from ill-gotten gains.

She previously entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

According to The Oregonian, CCTV video showed her driving by the school shortly before Mr Brophy’s body was discovered.

Amnesia

The paper reports: "Crampton Brophy said she suffered from retrograde amnesia to explain why she never told police that she was in the vicinity at the time her husband was killed.

The trauma of learning that her husband was dead erased her memories of the trip, Crampton Brophy and a psychologist hired by the defence testified."

It adds: "She also said she wasn’t sure what happened to a missing gun barrel that she said bought as research for her writing. Prosecutors allege the barrel was used in the shooting."

Last month, the trial was paused temporarily because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Multnomah Circuit Court Public Information Analyst Rachel McCarthy said the court was notified that someone involved in the trial, who was in the courtroom, had tested positive for the disease.

The trial, which began in early April, is ongoing.