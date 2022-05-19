Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters 19th day

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her
Actor Johnny Depp acknowledges supporters, during a break in his defamation trial. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 14:34

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 19 on Thursday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 19 of the trial live below:

