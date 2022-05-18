German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds
The decree has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners (Michael Probst/AP)
Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 10:34
Associated Press Reporter

Some cat owners in a German town have been ordered to keep their pets indoors until the end of August in a bid to protect a rare bird during its breeding season.

The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters.

The bird’s population in western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades.

Authorities in the town of Walldorf said that “among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick”.

The decree, which applies to all cats in the southern part of the town and will be repeated for the coming three years, has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners.

Regional daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported that the head of the local animal protection association plans to take legal steps to challenge the decree.

“Please remain calm,” it quoted him as saying. “I can assure you we’ll do our best to stop this disproportionate measure.”

More in this section

Nepal Everest Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit
Spring weather May 12th 2022 New records set for rising seas and heating oceans in 2021, UN report shows
London city stock Tory MP accused of rape released on bail
catsPlace: International
Ukraine Russia Mariupol

Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel plant fighters for Russian POWs

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices