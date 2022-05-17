Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters 17th day

Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters 17th day

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 14:38

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 17 on Wednesday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 17 of the trial live below:

#Courtsliveblog
Latest

