Finland to apply for Nato membership
The announcement was made at the Finnish Presidential Palace (Martin Meissner/AP)
Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 11:20
Associated Press

Finland’s president and government have announced the Nordic country intends to apply for membership of Nato, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The president and prime minister made the announcement at a joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Sunday.

Top Nato diplomats are meeting on Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the alliance in the face of threats from Russia.

