Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as UAE president

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan being greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Rashed al-Mansoori/Ministry of Presidential Affairs via AP, File)
Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 10:46
Associated Press reporters

Rulers in the United Arab Emirates have announced they have appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday.

It is only the third time this US-allied nation has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971.

WAM described the vote as unanimous among the rulers of the sheikhdoms, which include the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him,” Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said on Twitter after the vote.

“The whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory and honour, God willing.”

