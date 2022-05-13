Passengers on German train overpower attacker who hurt five

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who hurt five
Police officers standing in front of a regional train in Herzogenrath, Germany (Ralf Roeger/dpa/AP)
Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 16:51
Associated Press reporters

Three passengers on a regional train in Germany have overpowered an Iraq-born man who hurt five people with a knife, authorities said.

The train was travelling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily” on Friday, state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.

The motive for the attack was under investigation.

Authorities were looking into the possibility of an extremist motive but had not confirmed it, Mr Reul said.

The wounded were being treated at local hospitals, with none of them in a life-threatening condition, police said.

There were about 270 passengers on the train, Mr Reul said.

A police officer and two other passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect, state police said.

The suspect was known to authorities, Mr Reul said.

He described the attack as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage”.

More in this section

India Grandchildren Longing Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000
Israel Palestinians Journalist Killed WATCH: Pallbearers drop journalist’s coffin as Israeli police hit mourners with batons
Russia Ukraine War Russia ‘suffers heavy losses in failed river crossing’ as soldier goes on trial
attackPlace: International
Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran (Iranian Foreign Ministry/AP)

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices