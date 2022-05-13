US basketball star appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

US basketball star appears in Moscow court for detention hearing
Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 13:43
Associated Press reporters

The lawyer for US basketball star Brittney Griner said her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by a month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believes the relatively short extension indicates the case will come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

US President Joe Biden’s administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained.

The Women’s National Basketball Association and US officials have worked toward her release – without visible progress.

More in this section

Texas Prisoner Escape Manhunt continues for murderer who escaped prison bus after stabbing driver
Israel Palestinians Journalist Killed Coffin is dropped amid scuffles before Al Jazeera journalist is laid to rest
Emirates Leader Obit UAE’s long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died aged 73
RussiaPlace: International
A truck transports a platform with a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday May 12 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices