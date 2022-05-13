North Korea reveals six deaths after admitting first Covid outbreak

North Korea likely does not have enough testing supplies and state media reported the cause of the fevers was unclear
North Korea reveals six deaths after admitting first Covid outbreak

Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea one day after the country acknowledged a Covid-19 outbreak for the first time (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 07:56
Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea one day after the country acknowledged its first Covid-19 outbreak.

North Korea likely does not have enough testing supplies and state media reported the cause of the fevers was unclear.

Experts have warned a Covid outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population.

North Korea has previously refused vaccines from the UN (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Some experts say the North’s admissions of an outbreak suggested a willingness to receive outside aid.

It previously shunned vaccines offered by the UN-backed Covax programme, possibly because they have monitoring requirements.

Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, said the pace of the fever’s spread suggests the crisis could last months and possibly into 2023, causing major disruption in the poorly equipped country.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said Seoul was willing to provide medical assistance and other help to North Korea based on humanitarian considerations.

The ministry’s spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said Seoul does not immediately have an estimate on the number of vaccine doses it could share to North Korea if Pyongyang requests help.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that Beijing was offering North Korea help in dealing with the outbreak.

More in this section

'Wagatha Christie' trial Coleen Rooney set to give evidence in libel case brought by Rebekah Vardy
Federal Reserve US Senate confirms Powell for second term as Fed fights inflation
'Wagatha Christie' trial Rebekah Vardy agent’s phone is ‘in Davy Jones’ locker’, court hears
CoronavirusNorthKorea#COVID-19Place: International
Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol theater building during heavy fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland seeks to join Nato

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices