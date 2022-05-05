Pope Francis pictured in a wheelchair as knee pain continues to limit mobility

Pope Francis pictured in a wheelchair as knee pain continues to limit mobility
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican on Thursday May 5 2022 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 11:10
Associated Press reporters

Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into Thursday’s meeting with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are gathering in Rome.

It is the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair in public.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months.

He recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain but has continued to struggle to walk and stand.

Masked Palestinians carry Palestinian and Hamas flags during Eid al-Fitr celebrations next to the next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday May 2 2022 (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume

