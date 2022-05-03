Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters 13th day

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 14:57

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 13 on Tuesday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 13 of the trial live below:

