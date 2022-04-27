Watch: Johnny Depp trial enters 10th day 

Watch: Johnny Depp trial enters 10th day 
Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 15:00

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 10 on Wednesday.

He is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 10 of the trial live below:

 

Mr Depp gave testimony in the trial last week and Ms Heard is also expected to take the stand. The trial is expected to last a total of seven weeks.

More in this section

France Election Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes
London Buildings stock Probe into claims Tory MP watched pornography in Commons chamber
SpaceX Crew Launch First Nasa crew comprised equally of men and women heads to ISS on SpaceX flight
liveblog#Courts
A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

European nations accuse Russia of natural gas ‘blackmail’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices