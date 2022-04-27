Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes

Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes
Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after his visit at the Saint-Christophe market square in Cergy, a Paris suburb (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)
Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 14:23
Associated Press Reporter

Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly avoided being pelted by what looked like a small sackful of cherry tomatoes as he waded through a boisterous and packed crowd in a market north-west of Paris.

About six of the small fruits, some orange, some red, contained in what looked like a blue plastic bag, flew over the head of the French leader and bounced off the shoulder and arm of two men beside him, according to broadcaster BFM-TV’s video.

Mr Macron himself seemed oblivious of the near-miss until someone in the crowd shouted “projectile” and bodyguards raised arms over the president’s head to cover him.

Emmanuel Macron is protected with an umbrella after a projectile was thrown during a walkabout at the Saint-Christophe market square in Cergy, a Paris suburb (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Someone then unfurled a black umbrella to shield Mr Macron, and his security detail steered him to cover under a nearby market stall parasol.

The president sheltered there for a few moments until things calmed down.

Mr Macron, ostensibly unharmed and unperturbed, then happily continued his walkabout in Cergy-Pontoise, mingling and talking to people at the market.

He told reporters he visited the working-class neighbourhood as part of his previously stated pledge to unite France after the bruising presidential campaign.

The 44-year-old comfortably beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the election run-off on Sunday.

More in this section

SpaceX Crew Launch First Nasa crew comprised equally of men and women heads to ISS on SpaceX flight
Poland Russia Gas Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as Ukraine conflict escalates
India Landfill Fire Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire
macronPlace: International
<p>(Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Probe into claims Tory MP watched pornography in Commons chamber

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices