Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’
US vice president Kamala Harris (Yalonda M James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 17:43
Associated Press Reporter

Vice president Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the US eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normality.

The White House said Ms Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests, but said she “has exhibited no symptoms”.

Ms Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

The 57-year-old received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021.

President Joe Biden was not considered a ‘close contact’ of Kamala Harris in recent days, the White House said (Andrew Harnik/AP)

She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The White House said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact” of Ms Harris in recent days.

