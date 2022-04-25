New mass grave identified in Mariupol, say Ukrainian officials 

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about six miles north of Mariupol.
A part of a destroyed tank and a burned vehicle sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 21:32
AP

Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.

Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.

Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

