Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio
(AP)
Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 19:35
Juan A Lozano, Associated Press

A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she beat her two-year-old daughter to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her.

It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.

The execution stay was announced minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set to consider her clemency application to either commute her death sentence or grant her a 120-day reprieve.

More in this section

Ukraine Russia Ukraine: What happened today, Monday, April 25? 
SpaceX Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station
Trump Legal Troubles Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general
ExecutionPlace: International
Osman Kavala (AP)

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices