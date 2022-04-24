Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French President

Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected as President of France.

The first projections showed Macron securing around 57-58% of the vote. Such estimates are normally accurate but may be fine-tuned as official results come in from around the country.

The result, which was announced at 8pm local time, makes Mr Macron the first French President to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The election was tight race, and one overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

In her concession speech, his opponent in the election, Marine Le Pen of the Rassemblement National (National Rally), said the result was still a victory for her party.

"We would of course have liked the result to be different," she said.

"With more than 43% of the vote, this represents a striking victory.

Ms Le Pen said she respects the verdict of the ballot box and the French people.

French far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

"We are more determined than ever. I have no resentment. We will not forget the France that is forgotten. The ideas that we represent have reached new heights."

Mr Macron now faces a France more divided than ever and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Mr Macron won a sweeping victory against Ms Le Pen to become France’s youngest president at 39.

The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Ms Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

Clément Beaune, Mr Macron’s Europe minister, was among the first to react to the result.

"This is a clear victory, the first time in the history of the Fifth Republic that a president has been re-elected when he also has a majority in parliament," she said in a statement.

"It’s important, because this was a political combat, a political combat against the far right."

Mr Macron will make a victory speech in Paris shortly.

More to follow . .